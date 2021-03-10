FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Adagene Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adagene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.55) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADAG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

