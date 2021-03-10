FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AirBoss of America Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$551.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$4.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

