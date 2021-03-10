FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

