FY2020 EPS Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Reduced by B. Riley

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

