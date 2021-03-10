FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issued By B. Riley

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for AMERISAFE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Shares of AMSF opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in AMERISAFE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 319,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

