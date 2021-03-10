FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 over the last quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

