FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NYSE:MT opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 278,522 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

