FY2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted by Analyst

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $802.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.