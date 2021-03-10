FY2021 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Increased by Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. inTEST has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.