FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Lifted by KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

