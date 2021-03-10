FY2021 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

