FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vonage by 207.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 548,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

