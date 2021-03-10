FY2021 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.70.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE WOR opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,879,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,453 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.