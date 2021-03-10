FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.46 million, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

