FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

ARDX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.