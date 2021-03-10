Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $185,150.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $185,150.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00067120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00540257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075699 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,909,919 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Fyooz Token Trading

