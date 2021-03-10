Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), but opened at GBX 44.88 ($0.59). Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 44.88 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,984 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.97.

In other news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

