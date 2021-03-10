GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 1287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $58,464.00. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $88,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,271.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,646 shares of company stock worth $1,695,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors in the third quarter valued at $226,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

