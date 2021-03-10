GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $15.81 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $416,411.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00359428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 539.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,008,211 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

