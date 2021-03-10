Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

