GAPS One Day Trading Volume Tops $217.00 (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $217.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,523.85 or 1.00320788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00034671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00085394 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003355 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

