Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,036 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Garmin worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

