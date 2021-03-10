Gary Sender Sells 28,775 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Schrödinger stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

