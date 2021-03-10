Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.75 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $108.52 million and approximately $20.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $10.71 or 0.00019357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

