Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.82 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Gas has a market cap of $106.14 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for $10.48 or 0.00018655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.97 or 0.00501942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00533854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.