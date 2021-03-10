GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $174,478.31 and approximately $11.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.57 or 0.00357043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

