GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 5.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.08. 1,325,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 903,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDS. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

