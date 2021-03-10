GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 5.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $89.08. 1,325,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 903,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GDS. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of 1.17.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.
