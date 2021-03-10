Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.50

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 332170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.