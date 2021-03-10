Geeq (GEEQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $274,810.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $274,810.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00497312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00536806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.