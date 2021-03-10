Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.36. 202,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 185,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

