Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.36. 202,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 185,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Several research analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
