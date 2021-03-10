Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Insider Jeanne M. Lyons Sells 2,000 Shares

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,972. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

