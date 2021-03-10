Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Insider Jeanne M. Lyons Sells 950 Shares

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $14,421.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GENC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. 1,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

