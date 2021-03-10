General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

NYSE GE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,974,914. The firm has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

