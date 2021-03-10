General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.25. 219,550,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 85,949,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.