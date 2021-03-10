General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. General Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

