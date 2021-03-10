Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.63 Million

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report sales of $615.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $632.30 million and the lowest is $584.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CL King raised their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.