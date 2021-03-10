Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

2/25/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $47.00.

2/24/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/26/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/15/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

