Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/9/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/9/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/3/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “
- 2/25/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $47.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/24/2021 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/11/2021 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 1/26/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/15/2021 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
