GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Down 10.2%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $17.88. 3,377,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 1,275,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research firms have commented on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $146,707.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,998.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,550 shares of company stock worth $3,796,353. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 224.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

