Gentarium (GTM) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Gentarium has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $206,268.47 and approximately $46.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.39 or 0.00512065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00070374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00562572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,176,849 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

