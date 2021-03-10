Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano Sells 500 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yijing Brentano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00.

Shares of THRM traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 127,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

