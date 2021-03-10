GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $15.59 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $511,338.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

