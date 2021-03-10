GeoDB Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $582,187.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00052654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00732382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

