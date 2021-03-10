Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$58,198.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at C$12,266,805.74. Insiders have sold 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,813 in the last ninety days.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

