Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.96. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.94, with a volume of 37,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get Geodrill alerts:

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,266,805.74. Insiders sold a total of 60,600 shares of company stock worth $94,813 over the last 90 days.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.