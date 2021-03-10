George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.50

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

