Gerald J. Ford Sells 55,554 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,360,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,115,715. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $63,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

