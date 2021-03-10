GET Protocol (GET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.48 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 120.1% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $39.79 million and $2.48 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00053051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.71 or 0.00729523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

