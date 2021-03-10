Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

