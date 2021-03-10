GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.05. GFL Environmental reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GFL stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.