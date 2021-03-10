GHOST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $261,261.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. GHOST has a market cap of $3.27 million and $261,261.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.